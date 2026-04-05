Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Lebanon Rises To 1,461 With 4,430 Injured

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The death toll from Israeli aggression against Lebanon since the beginning of last month has risen to 1,461.

According to daily report from the Lebanese Ministry of Health's Emergency Operations Center on the developments of Israeli attacks, the total number of injured reached 4,430 since March 2.

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes across various areas in Lebanon, including the southern suburbs of Beirut.