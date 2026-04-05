Kuwait Fire Force Extinguishes Fires At Ministries And Oil Sector Complexes Following Drone Strikes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Kuwait Fire Force announced on Sunday that it brought under control and extinguished fires at the Ministries Complex and Oil Sector Complex, which were targeted by hostile drones amid the ongoing Iranian aggression, without any casualties.

Director of Public Relations and Media and official spokesperson for the General Fire Force, Brigadier General Mohammed Al Ghareeb, stated in a press briefing that firefighting teams, in coordination with the oil sector teams, responded to a fire that broke out in several operational facilities belonging to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation following their targeting by hostile drones.

He added that since the beginning of the aggression, the General Fire Force handled 98 unusual emergency reports, including fires caused by debris or direct attacks, in addition to carrying out readiness and site security tasks across the country.