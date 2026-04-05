Amir Expresses Pride In Launch Of First Edition Of Rawda Award For Excellence In Social Work

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani expressed his pride in the launch of the inaugural Rawda Award for Excellence in Social Work.

In a post on his official account on the X platform, HH the Amir expressed his pride in the launch of the first edition of the Rawda Award for Excellence in Social Work, the first national award of its kind, celebrating the noble social achievements of the late Sheikha Rawda.

His Highness congratulated the award winners on their outstanding initiatives and efforts in supporting the pillars of social development, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.