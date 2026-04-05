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Qatar Intercepts Two Cruise Missiles, Number Of Drones Launched From Iran: MOD

Qatar Intercepts Two Cruise Missiles, Number Of Drones Launched From Iran: MOD


2026-04-05 02:15:27
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Ministry of Defense announced that the State of Qatar was subjected today, Sunday, to an attack involving a number of drones and (2) cruise missiles launched from Iran.

"Our Armed Forces, by the grace of God, successfully intercepted all drones and both cruise missiles," the statement continued.

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The Peninsula

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