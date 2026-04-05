Qatar Intercepts Two Cruise Missiles, Number Of Drones Launched From Iran: MOD
Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Ministry of Defense announced that the State of Qatar was subjected today, Sunday, to an attack involving a number of drones and (2) cruise missiles launched from Iran.
"Our Armed Forces, by the grace of God, successfully intercepted all drones and both cruise missiles," the statement continued.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment