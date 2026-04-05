Moi Explains Steps To Renew Residence Permits Via Metrash

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior outlined steps to renew residence permits via the Metrash app without the need to visit the General Directorate of Passports or service centers.

The Metrash app, the Ministry explained, allows users to renew residency permits easily and conveniently without having to visit service centers.

The steps to doing so are as follows:

- Go to the“Residency” window in the app

- Residency Procedures

- Select Residency Renewal

- Select the name for renewal

- Pay the fee

- Done

MoI stated that the new card will be delivered through Qatar Post.