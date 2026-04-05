761 Civilians Martyred In Pakistan Attacks On Afghanistan: Fetrat
Mullah Hamdullah Fetrat, deputy spokesperson of the IEA, wrote on his X account that between February 22 and April 3 of the current year, 761 civilians were martyred and 626 others wounded in these attacks.
He added that during this period, Pakistani forces targeted the provinces of Nangarhar, Kandahar, Paktia, Paktika, Khost, Kabul, Kunar, Laghman, and Nuristan.
According to him, a total of 14,927 mortar and rocket attacks were carried out across these provinces.
Fetrat also stated that as a result of the attacks, 256 shops, 13 schools, 42 vehicles, three clinics and 13 religious schools were destroyed, while 34 mosques were damaged.
He added that 661 livestock were killed, and more than 27,400 families were displaced due to the attacks.
sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment