Afghanistan, Uzbekistan Stress Expansion Of Pharmaceutical Cooperation

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan and Uzbekistan have underlined the need to expand cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector and strengthen bilateral trade, officials said.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Minister Nooruddin Azizi met with Abdullah Azizov, head of Uzbekistan's Pharmaceutical Industry Development Agency and his delegation.

Azizi emphasized the importance of strengthening friendly and economic ties between the two countries.

He noted that trade volume has increased by more than 50 percent, describing the growth as positive and highlighted the potential for further expansion through joint cooperation.

The minister also stressed the importance of importing high-quality medicines from Uzbekistan, noting that Afghanistan is paying close attention to quality control and fair pricing in the domestic pharmaceutical market.

He added that cooperation in the health and pharmaceutical sectors could be expanded beyond current levels and invited Uzbek investors and companies to partner with Afghan businesses.

Azizov expressed Uzbekistan's strong interest in enhancing economic cooperation, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector.

He said more than 20 major pharmaceutical companies accompanied the Uzbek delegation, all interested in investing in Afghanistan.

He also announced plans to establish a joint working group with Afghanistan's Food and Drug Authority to address technical matters and facilitate bilateral cooperation.

Azizov highlighted the need to set up large pharmaceutical distribution centers across the country and called for government support to improve public access to quality and affordable medicines.

The ministry said that at the conclusion of the meeting, Azizi reaffirmed Afghanistan's commitment to expanding cooperation with Uzbekistan and announced that a delegation from the Afghan private sector would soon visit Uzbekistan to engage with the health sector and tour pharmaceutical production facilities.

hz/sa