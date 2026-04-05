Afghanistan, Central Asia Can Form Regional Integration Model: Muttaqi

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Minister of Foreign Affairs Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday said the Afghanistan–Central Asia consultative dialogue aims to strengthen diplomatic coordination, expand economic and transit cooperation and develop a comprehensive roadmap for regional integration.

The first round of the dialogue was held in Kabul, attended by deputy foreign ministers and representatives from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

Muttaqi described the meeting as a multilateral political consultative mechanism for exchanging views on regional developments, enhancing diplomatic coordination and exploring practical ways to expand cooperation between Afghanistan and Central Asian states, particularly in economic, trade, transit and regional connectivity sectors.

He added that over the past five years, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and the Central Asian countries have taken tangible steps to strengthen bilateral relations, economic and transit cooperation, and regional ties, fostering a growing narrative of opportunity, collaboration and integration.

“The meeting aims to strengthen political dialogue, identify new opportunities, promote regional cooperation through an economy-focused approach and exchange views on regional developments and the role of cooperation in promoting stability and sustainable development,” he said.

Muttaqi said:“By jointly assessing opportunities and challenges in relations between the IEA and Central Asian countries, we hope to develop a comprehensive roadmap for cooperation in political, trade, transit, security and climate change areas.”

He added that Afghanistan and Central Asian countries could serve as a successful model of regional integration.

He noted that the IEA's foreign policy is guided by balance and an economy-driven approach, emphasizing Islamic brotherhood, good neighborliness, mutual respect and cooperation, with Central Asia holding a special place in this policy.

Muttaqi also highlighted Afghanistan's participation in talks with Pakistan in good faith and with a solution-oriented approach. The negotiations are currently underway in Urumqi, China, under Beijing's initiative.

“Our position is clear. The IEA has always sought to resolve issues through dialogue and mutual understanding while retaining the right to defend its territorial integrity and people,” he said.

He stated that Afghanistan aims to leverage its geoeconomic position to connect Central Asia with South and West Asia and vice versa. Alongside expanding bilateral ties, work should also focus on a shared regional political agenda.

Muttaqi emphasized that such consultative meetings should be held regularly and that, within this framework and given shared security challenges, discussions on a common security approach between Afghanistan and Central Asian countries should also take place.

kk/sa