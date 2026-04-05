Manipur CM Backs BJP In Assam, Credits PM Modi For Safeguarding State's Interests

MENAFN - IANS) Silchar (Assam), April 5 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played a crucial role in safeguarding the state's boundaries and interests.

Addressing an election rally at Rongpur in support of BJP candidate Rajdeep Goala for the Assam Assembly polls, Singh also lauded Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for recognising the Manipuri language as an associate official language of Assam. He urged the Manipuri community in the state to place their trust in the BJP-led government under Sarma.

Rajdeep Goala is contesting from the Udharbond constituency in southern Assam's Barak Valley, located in Cachar district.

Praising the Manipuri community in Cachar, Singh said they have made significant contributions to preserving the culture and traditions of Manipur.“People of Cachar have always shown deep affection for Manipur. Many Manipuri kings visited Cachar to deliberate on important issues, as the Manipuri community here has long been a reservoir of knowledge,” he said.

He further noted that the people of Cachar have consistently supported Manipur on key issues, including the Inner Line Permit (ILP) and the inclusion of the Manipuri language in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

Criticising the Congress, Singh alleged that the Northeast was neglected during its long tenure, leading to unrest in the region. He claimed that while Congress treated the Northeast with indifference, the BJP has consistently worked for its welfare and development.

Highlighting past initiatives, Singh said that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had established the Department for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), marking a turning point in the region's development.

Recalling his personal connection with Assam, Singh shared that he founded the All Assam Taekwondo Association in 1982 and travelled extensively across the state to promote the martial art.“I visited Nalbari, Dibrugarh, and Cachar to teach Taekwondo. Whenever I hear the name Assam, it touches my heart,” he added.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by seven BJP MLAs and Manipur BJP President A. Sharda Devi. Both Sharda Devi and Rajdeep Goala also addressed the gathering.

Later, Singh campaigned for BJP candidates at Laishram Khun in Jaribon under the Hailakandi constituency.

During the campaign, he emphasised that India's development is incomplete without the Northeast and highlighted the progress made in cities like Guwahati under the BJP governance. He urged the Manipuri community in Jaribon to support the party. The Chief Minister also endorsed BJP candidate Dr Milon Das, describing him as a suitable choice with a strong background in social service.

Manipur BJP President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi remarked that Singh's visit to Jaribam as Chief Minister comes after a long gap, following earlier visits by late leaders M. Koireng and Rishang Keishing.

Dr Milon Das, a 30-year-old research scholar from Assam University and the youngest candidate contesting from the Hailakandi constituency, assured voters that he would work towards fulfilling the demand for a Manipuri Autonomous Council in Assam.

During his visit, Singh also paid homage at the burial ground of late Naoria Phullo, a noted Manipuri social reformer, in Jaribam and interacted with his family members.

A significant population of Manipuris resides in southern Assam, comprising three districts of Cachar, Sribhumi (formerly Karimganj), and Hailakandi.

Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly is scheduled for April 9, with results to be declared on May 4.