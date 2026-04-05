IPL 2026: When And Where To Watch KKR Vs PBKS Match, Know All Details

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 5 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 12th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, at the Eden Gardens.

Kolkata Knight Riders enter this match under pressure. They have lost their first two games against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 season. With their season still struggling, KKR is hoping home support will help them bounce back.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings have been one of the top teams so far. They started with a thrilling win over Gujarat Titans, followed by a strong victory against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. Boosted by confidence and momentum, PBKS is looking to secure their third win in a row.

Match details:

When: Monday, April 6, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Where to watch: Star Sports Network and JioStar

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh (vc), Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sarthak Ranjan, Tim Seifert, Rahul Tripathi, Daksh Kamra, Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, Rachin Ravindra, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Navdeep Saini, Prashant Solanki and Umran Malik.

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Priyansh Arya, Harnoor Singh, Mitchell Owen, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Musheer Khan, Praveen Dubey, Vishal Nishad, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh, Pyla Avinash, Shashank Singh.