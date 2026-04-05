'Not Evms, Trinamool's Result Will Be Bad': Shahnawaz Hussain On Bengal Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 5 (IANS) BJP National Spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Sunday remarked that it is not the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) which will be at fault during the upcoming two-phased elections in West Bengal, but rather the result of the incumbent Trinamool Congress will be "bad".

Speaking to reporters, Hussain alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is frustrated because "she knows she will lose (the election)".

He also referred to the alleged attack on judicial officers in West Bengal's Malda and the controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

The BJP leader said, "She (Mamata Banerjee) does not have anything to say about her achievements. She only says things to counter the BJP."

Moreover, Hussain hailed the BJP-led Central government's proposal for 33 per cent reservation for women leaders in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, which was also reiterated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in West Bengal's Cooch Behar on Sunday.

PM Modi mentioned during the public gathering that efforts are being made so that women can benefit from this in, as early as, the 2029 Lok Sabha election.

Hussain said that everybody should support this.

However, he accused the Congress of creating obstructions.

"Rahul Gandhi and Congress have the habit of creating obstruction in the path of any good work," he said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi said on Sunday that the entire country has been shocked over the recent incident at Kaliachak in Malda district of West Bengal, where seven judicial officers were held hostage by miscreants.

“The entire country saw and was shocked by the manner in which judges were held hostage. Even judges are not spared under the Trinamool Congress regime in West Bengal. The Kaliachak incident is an example of the brutality of the Trinamool Congress government. If the government cannot provide security to judges, then what will be the condition of the common people?” the Prime Minister said in Cooch Behar district.