'Party Delivers What It Promises': BJP MP On Govt's Proposal For Women's Reservation In Lok Sabha, Assemblies

MENAFN - IANS) Cooch Behar (West Bengal), April 5 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tigga on Sunday emphasised that the party delivers whatever it promises. His reaction followed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the BJP-led Central government's proposal for 33 per cent reservation for women leaders in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

PM Modi, while addressing a public meeting here for the two-phased Assembly election, mentioned that efforts are being made so that women can benefit from this in, as early as, the 2029 Lok Sabha election.

Referring to the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, BJP MP Manoj Tigga told IANS, "Whatever the BJP promises, it fulfils."

"Similarly, since now we have promised 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha elections, we will fulfil that too. Parties before us did not fulfil their promises," he said.

Citing the Trinamool Congress and Congress party's accusations against the Election Commission (EC), Tigga alleged that the Opposition does not trust the EC. "When they win, the Election Commission is right and vice versa. For example, when AAP won in Delhi, they hailed the Election Commission but called it wrong when the BJP won there. These accusations keep coming, but we fully trust the Election Commission of India."

About the SIR and the subsequent election in the state, he asserted, "We believe that a clean voter list will be made and transparent elections will be conducted. Also, people will be able to cast their votes without being afraid."

Moreover, the BJP MP alleged that not all, but a section of police in West Bengal are taking advantage of the party in power, which is the Trinamool Congress. "They work as the state government's team and have even been awarded," he said.

Meanwhile, women who attended the gathering of PM Modi hoped for a free and fair election in West Bengal and also seemed confident of the BJP's victory.

Reena Sarkar said she was certain of a free and fair election in the state this time. She told IANS, "Change will take place this time."

Another woman who attended the rally said, "We don't want schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar (of the incumbent Trinamool government)."

Urging for employment opportunities, she said, "We could not find work despite having BA and MA degrees, but we want our children to get a proper education."

Another woman added, "We definitely want the 33 per cent reservation announced by PM Modi. We, women, want to be powerful enough."

Moreover, she said, "We have been witnesses to the Congress, CPI-M and Trinamool (in power in Bengal), now we want to have a BJP government."

An elderly woman added, "Whatever PM Modi said he will do, that will be for the welfare of the people. I am sure of the BJP's victory."