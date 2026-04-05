Bharat Tribes Fest 2026 Concludes In Delhi With Over Rs 4.5 Crore In Sales

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Hailing the over Rs 4.5 crore in sales at the Bharat Tribes Fest 2026, Tribal Affairs Joint Secretary Anant Prakash Pandey on Sunday highlighted the role played by the platform in integrating tribal products with mainstream markets while preserving rich cultural heritage.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the fest at Sunder Nursery in Delhi, he said the 19-day celebration of tribal culture, craftsmanship and enterprise reaffirms the government's commitment to tribal empowerment, promotion of 'Vocal for Local', and inclusive economic development.

Pointing to a footfall of over 1.50 lakh, the Ministry said in a statement:“With over Rs 4.5 crore in sales, countless dreams have been empowered. Every purchase at Bharat Tribes Fest 2026 became a step towards stronger livelihoods, thriving craftsmanship, and a brighter future for tribal communities. This is not just a milestone, it is a movement of empowerment.”

The closing ceremony witnessed the felicitation of top-performing tribal artisans and sellers across ten categories --Pottery, Cane and Bamboo, Jewellery, Cuisines, Gifts and Assortments, Metal, Naturals, Paintings, Textiles, and Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs).

The awards were presented by TRIFED Managing Director M. Rajamurugan and the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, in the presence of dignitaries and stakeholders.

The festival served as a comprehensive platform for tribal artisans, self-help groups, Van Dhan Vikas Kendras and entrepreneurs from across the country, facilitating direct market access and promoting sustainable livelihoods.

Key highlights of the festival included the presence of over 200 stalls showcasing tribal handicrafts, handlooms and natural products; participation of more than 300 tribal artisans and craftspersons; representation from over 75 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras; 17 live craft demonstrations; and over 30 tribal food stalls with participation of more than 120 tribal chefs, the statement said.

Visitors experienced a vibrant display of tribal art, textiles, jewellery, forest-based products and authentic cuisines during the fest. Attractions included the RISA Pavilion promoting contemporary tribal design, the BTF Bazaar enabling market linkages, and an expansive tribal food court.

A key highlight of the festival was the launch of the RISA brand on March 18, 2026, marking a significant step towards positioning tribal craftsmanship in contemporary and global markets.

The initiative, launched by Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram and Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur, reflects the government's commitment to promoting tribal enterprise through design innovation, sustainability and enhanced market access, the statement said.

The festival also hosted the Bharat Tribes Business Conclave, CSR Conclave, and Van Dhan Conclave, which brought together policymakers, industry leaders, corporates and community stakeholders to deliberate on issues such as market access, branding, innovation and sustainable livelihoods.