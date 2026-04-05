'Attempt To Divert Attention': BJP On Pak Minister Khwaja Asif's Remark

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) A day after Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warning of a retaliatory strike on Kolkata in the event of any "future misadventure" by India has triggered strong reactions across India's political spectrum, with leaders condemning the remarks and urging restraint.

Asif, while speaking to reporters in Sialkot, said on Saturday that if India attempts another "false-flag operation", Islamabad would respond by "taking it to Kolkata", escalating tensions through his remarks.

Reacting sharply to Pakistan Minister's remarks, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal criticised Pakistan's internal economic situation and governance, suggesting that such statements were an attempt to divert attention.

Speaking to IANS, Pal said that people in Pakistan are facing severe economic hardships, with fuel prices reportedly soaring and the government struggling to manage debt obligations.

"People are out on the streets in Pakistan, petrol and diesel prices have gone extremely high, and even friendly nations are demanding loan repayments. Pakistan does not even have sufficient funds to service its debt. In such a situation, making provocative statements is an attempt to distract from domestic failures," the BJP MP added.

Echoing similar sentiments, senior BJP leader T.R. Sriniwas strongly criticised Asif's remarks and issued a stern warning against terror activities emanating from across the border.

He cautioned that India could respond decisively if provoked, referring to the possibility of a strong countermeasure, 'Operation SINDOOR-2' against terror activities.

Meanwhile, senior advocate and former MP Majeed Memon, emphasising the need for diplomatic restraint.

"Whether it is Pakistan's Defence Minister or any other leader, making statements like 'we will attack India' is not appropriate. Pakistan should remain within its limits and work towards maintaining peaceful and constructive relations with India," Memon said.

Congress leader Nana Patole questioned the timing and context of Pakistan Defence Minister's statement, linking it to ongoing political developments.

He alleged that such remarks were being amplified deliberately during the election period, particularly in West Bengal.

"The election process is currently underway, including in Kolkata. Such statements are being spread at this time deliberately. Why is this being said in Kolkata and not elsewhere? Why wasn't it said in Delhi? Because there are no elections there," Patole said.