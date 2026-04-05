Manipur CM Highlights Assam's Development Push, Urges Support For BJP In Poll Rally

MENAFN - IANS) Silchar (Assam), April 5 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday said that the BJP-led NDA government in Assam has ushered in significant strides in infrastructure development and governance.

Addressing an election rally at Rongpur in Assam's Cachar district, the Manipur Chief Minister said that over the past decade, the BJP-led NDA government in Assam has brought notable progress in infrastructure, public welfare, economic upliftment of the people, and governance.

“With sustained efforts towards progress and decisive actions, including addressing the issue of illegal migration, Assam stands poised to emerge as a robust and dynamic state, not only in the Northeast but across the nation,” Singh told the gathering.

He added,“Let us come together to support this vision of growth and stability.” He urged the people to cast their votes for the BJP and be a part of Assam's journey towards a brighter and more prosperous future.

The election rally was organised by the BJP in support of the party's candidate from the Udharbond constituency (in Cachar district), Rajdeep Goala.

Manipur BJP President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi and other party leaders also addressed the public meeting, further strengthening the spirit of unity and commitment.

A substantial number of the Manipuri population resides in southern Assam, comprising three districts of Cachar, Sribhumi (formerly Karimganj), and Hailakandi.

Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on April 9, while the results will be declared on May 4.

Meanwhile, the President of the Hmar Supreme House, Barak Valley, Assam, Thomas Hmar, met the Manipur Chief Minister and discussed various issues.

Later, taking to the social media platform X, CM Singh wrote:“The interaction was meaningful and forward-looking, with a shared commitment towards fostering peace, understanding, and stability in Manipur.”

“Shri Thomas Hmar has played a pivotal role in translating dialogue into tangible outcomes, particularly in facilitating the agreement between the Hmar Peoples' Convention (D) and the Government of Assam. His experience and leadership in peace-building efforts are commendable,” the Chief Minister said.

He further stated:“I am confident that his continued guidance and proactive engagement can significantly contribute towards strengthening harmony and ushering in lasting peace among all communities of Manipur.“Together, we remain committed to dialogue, cooperation, and inclusive progress for a peaceful and prosperous state.”

The Manipur Chief Minister was on a two-day (Saturday and Sunday) visit to the mixed-populated Jiribam district, which shares its border with southern Assam.

After attending a series of programmes in Manipur's Jiribam district, Singh, also a senior BJP leader, travelled to southern Assam to participate in the election campaign in the poll-bound state.