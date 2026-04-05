Paris Hilton Takes Her Kids On Skiing Outing

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 5 (IANS) Reality star Paris Hilton recently took her kids to the ski slopes. Hilton, 45, shared a sweet video featuring her two kids, son Phoenix Barron, 3, and daughter London Marilyn, 2, going skiing for the first time.

The multi-hyphenate shared the video of their visit to Yellowstone, reports 'Poeple' magazine.

She wrote in the caption,“The #CutesieCrew takes skiing at Yellowstone for the first time. I'm so proud of my babies. #SlivingMom”.

As per 'People', in the video, little London wears a chic pink snowsuit with bow designs, while Phoenix wears an all-red snowsuit and Hilton sports an aqua blue jacket with black snow pants and a black hat. Hilton's husband Carter Reum, with whom she shares her two little ones, was behind the camera and occasionally narrated in the video.

"The #CutesieCrew Skiing for the first time”, Hilton wrote on the video in pink lettering. The video starts with the family of four riding a gondola lift to the slopes.

“This is so cool, guys! Your first day of skiing, your first time on the gondola”, Reum, 45, can be heard saying off camera.“It's my first time on the gondola”, Phoenix chimes in.“Are you excited London?!” Hilton asks her daughter, who enthusiastically responds, "Yeah”.

Hilton complimented London on her all-pink ski look in the video.“London I love this outfit, coquette”, Hilton said, gesturing to her daughter's outerwear.

As the family nears the top of the lift, London even recognizes her house.“Yeah, that's our house”, London said as she and Phoenix point out the glass.

Hilton, of course, also couldn't forget the Easter Bunny just days ahead of Easter.“Also, the Easter Bunny called me this morning, and he's here with his family”, Hilton said.“They said they're gonna go skiing today with his son and his daughter”.