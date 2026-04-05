Odisha: Naveen Patnaik Participates In Self-Enumeration For Census 2027

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 5 (IANS) The Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, on Sunday participated in the self-enumeration process of the Digital Census commenced in Odisha on April 1.

He also urged the citizens to cooperate in the campaign of Census 2027 to ensure a bright future for the state.

"Today, I participated in the 'Digital Census' programme that has begun in the country and completed my self-registration. Accurate information alone will be helpful in preparing welfare schemes for the coming days. Let's cooperate in this campaign and become partners in building a bright future for the state," wrote Panaik on his X handle.

Earlier, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, among several other senior dignitaries and leaders, also shared their details on the self-enumeration portal of Census 2027 prior to the door-to-door survey.

It is worth noting that the Census programme in the state has been launched in coordination with the Directorate of Census Operations, Odisha, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, and the Revenue and Disaster Management Department of the Government of Odisha. The first phase of the Census -- House Listing and Housing Census -- is scheduled to begin on April 16.

Under this programme, trained enumerators and supervisors will visit households and collect data from April 16 to May 15.

Prior to this, the self-enumeration programme is being conducted from April 1 to midnight of April 15.

Under this programme, citizens are providing their information on their own through the self-enumeration portal ().

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has also urged citizens to extend cooperation for the successful conduct of Census 2027 by sharing their details on the self-enumeration portal ahead of the door-to-door survey.

“I request all of you that if you have not yet submitted your information, please do so through this portal and cooperate in the Census. I have also completed my self-enumeration. You should do the same,” Majhi said.

“From April 16, trained enumerators will visit households to collect information. This data is extremely important for planning and implementation of development programmes for our state as well as the country. Therefore, I urge all of you to extend your cooperation and make this programme a success,” he added.