Customs Continues To Ensure Smooth Entry Of Goods Into Qatar
Doha, Qatar: The General Authority of Customs continues to take all necessary regulatory measures to ensure the smooth entry of goods and commodities into the country.
The authority said this in a social media post, adding that it is working with relevant authorities to support the stability of supply chains and facilitate customs procedures.Read Also
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