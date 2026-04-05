Customs Continues To Ensure Smooth Entry Of Goods Into Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The General Authority of Customs continues to take all necessary regulatory measures to ensure the smooth entry of goods and commodities into the country.

The authority said this in a social media post, adding that it is working with relevant authorities to support the stability of supply chains and facilitate customs procedures.

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