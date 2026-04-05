Farmers In Punjab Suffering Losses Owing To Unseasonal Rains: State BJP Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 5 (IANS) Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar on Sunday said while farmers across the state are suffering heavy losses due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms, the Chief Minister continued to hold political rallies under waterproof tents.

Speaking to the media, Jakhar said the state government has failed to address the plight of farmers and should immediately conduct girdawari (crop damage assessment) and provide compensation.

He said over Rs 13,000 crore received from the Centre under disaster relief funds is already available with the state government, a fact the Chief Minister himself acknowledged after six months.

Taking a dig at the Bhagwant Mann-led government, Jakhar alleged that even in mandis where permanent sheds are available, waterproof tents are being installed to benefit favored contractors from Delhi, while farmers' crops remain exposed to harsh weather conditions.

Raising allegations of double standards, Jakhar claimed that the AAP government has procured buses from the same Rajasthan-based company that it had earlier accused the previous Congress government of favouring.

He termed the government's anti-corruption campaign as“merely a publicity exercise,” alleging that public funds are being misused.

Jakhar further stated that corruption in the state has reached its peak, while deteriorating law and order and the growing drug menace continue to pose serious challenges for the people of Punjab.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit to Punjab, Jakhar said the BJP had presented a roadmap for change, and since then, misconceptions spread by opposition parties against the BJP are beginning to fade.

He concluded that only the BJP's capable leadership can restore peace, curb drug abuse, and strengthen communal harmony in Punjab, adding the people of the state have now made up their minds for change.