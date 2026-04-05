Arab Bridge Maritime Posts 'Record' Net Profits At $32M In 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 5 (Petra) -- Transport Minister Nidal Qatamin said Arab Bridge Maritime Company (ABMC) continues to strengthen its "central" role in supporting Arab integration, driven by "record" financial and operational results that reflect solid performance and sustained growth.According to a Transport Ministry statement Sunday, Qatamin made the remarks during the company's 87th General Assembly meeting, attended by transport ministers from Jordan, Egypt and Iraq.He said the company's "growing" performance highlights "efficient management and a flexible and adequate" operating model for addressing regional challenges, ensuring service continuity and enhancing supply chain stability.He stressed the importance of investment projects, particularly at Port of Aqaba, in improving infrastructure efficiency and boosting Jordan's "competitiveness as a regional logistics hub."In turn, Egypt's Transport Minister Kamel El-Wazir expressdd his pride of the company's "unprecedented" achievements, noting its "vital" role in transporting Egyptian exports to Jordan and regional markets, mainly amid ongoing regional challenges.He added that the company's investment projects align with Egypt's strategy to develop ports and strengthen its position as a "regional hub" for shipbuilding and maintenance, affirming continued support for these strategic projects.Director General Adnan Al-Abadleh reviewed the company's financial and operational indicators in its 40th year, which are the "highest since its establishment." Net profits reached $32 million in 2025, assets rose to $229 million, and equity increased to $182.3 million, all record levels.Al-Abadleh said the results reflect a "qualitative" improvement in performance and the company's ability to expand its role in transporting goods and passengers across Arab countries.Passenger numbers rose 26 percent to 317,000, while a record 79,198 trucks were transported on the Nuweiba–Aqaba route. Tourist traffic on the Aqaba–Taba route increased 52 percent to 130,000.He added that the company is moving ahead with "strategic investments," including a shipbuilding and maintenance yard at Safaga Port, upgrading tourist boat maintenance facilities in Sharm El-Sheikh, and plans to manage and develop the passenger terminal at Aqaba Port to enhance operational efficiency and expand services.The company maintained operational momentum in the first quarter of 2026, transporting more than 23,000 trucks and 92,000 passengers, marking a 32 percent increase, alongside a 23 percent rise in tourism activity.Al-Abadleh said the company helped ensure continuity of trade flows and passenger transport amid disruptions in air travel.Egyptian ports are ready to facilitate Jordanian and Arab exports and imports and strengthen connectivity between Aqaba, Nuweiba and Mediterranean ports, he pointed out.