PSUT Students Rank 1St Globally In ICC 2026 Competition

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 5 (Petra) – Students from King Talal School of Business Technology at Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT) achieved a "remarkable" milestone after winning 1st place globally in the 8th edition of the International Case Competition (ICC2026).The event, organized by the American University in Cairo, in collaboration with the Boston Consulting Group, saw the participation of 132 teams from 34 universities across 20 countries worldwide.This achievement was made due to the "outstanding" performance of the university team in analytical thinking, academic work, and innovative problem-solving in the business field.The team consisted of students Tala Ghanem and Saif Qalawi, who are majoring in Business Administration, under the supervision of Dr. Ola' Hadid.According to a statement on Sunday, PSUT President Dr. Wejdan Abu Elhaija expressed her pride in the university's students and their supervisors for their global achievements.Abu Elhaija noted these accomplishments reflect the students' "excellence" at the King Talal School of Business Technology and their ability to apply academic knowledge to analyze practical issues and provide "innovative strategic" solutions, based on the highest international standards.She noted the success in the ICC 2026 demonstrates "effectiveness" of the educational programs, which focus on developing analytical thinking, decision-making, and teamwork skills.She stated this vision enhances students' "readiness" to integrate into competitive business environments, in line with the vision of Her Royal Highness Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, Chair of the PSUT Board of Trustees, to empower and prepare youth to become leaders in the knowledge economy.On its future vision, the university continues to develop its curricula and strengthen its partnerships with "leading global" institutions, which contribute to preparing qualified professionals by making a "true" impact on the business sector both locally and globally.