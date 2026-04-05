Ukraine Not Asked To Intervene In Strait Of Hormuz, Only To Share Expertise Zelensky
“We had a similar problem when Russia blocked our Food Security Corridor in the Black Sea. They used a wide range of equipment for the blockade – not only battleships, but also helicopters, missiles, jets, and many other things. We crippled the Russian Black Sea Fleet and pushed them away from the corridor. Then we organized convoys for civilian vessels using sea drones to counter Russian helicopters and other offensive weaponry,” Zelensky said.
He noted that the Food Security Corridor is currently under Ukraine's control and continues to operate.
“We can share this expertise with other countries, but nobody asked us to come and help with the Hormuz Strait. Partners only asked us to share our expertise,” the head of state emphasized.Read also: Russia shares satellite intelligence with Iran about Israel's energy system – Zelensky
As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia had provided Iran with satellite intelligence on 50–53 Israeli energy infrastructure sites, helping Tehran carry out strikes on civilian infrastructure.
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