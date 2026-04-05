Deadly Strike On Nikopol Market: City Declares Day Of Mourning
“Nikopol is observing a day of mourning for those killed in a Russian attack. The enemy strike claimed five lives – three women and two men. Twenty-eight people were injured, including a 14-year-old girl. The child is in hospital in serious condition,” the statement reads.
Hanzha noted that Russian forces targeted a market that is always crowded, in the morning of a weekend day.“This was not accidental, but a deliberate act of terror against civilians,” he stressed.Read also: Russian forces attack Nikopol with FPV drone, leaving one killed and another injured
As reported by Ukrinform, early on April 4, Russian forces struck a market in Nikopol with FPV drones. Earlier reports said five people were killed and 26 injured.
Three of the wounded – a 14-year-old girl and men aged 28 and 72 – are in serious condition. The girl has been taken to a regional hospital.
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