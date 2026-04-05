Russian Drones Strike Naftogaz Facilities In Poltava, Sumy Regions Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Sergii Koretskyi, the company's CEO, announced this on Facebook.

"For the second consecutive day, Russians have been deliberately targeting the oil and gas infrastructure of the Naftogaz Group," Koretskyi said.

According to him, a gas production facility in the Poltava region that had been shelled the previous day was again attacked by drones overnight.

Another oil and gas facility in the Sumy region also came under attack. A fire broke out at the site, and units of the State Emergency Service were deployed to extinguish it.

Russian drone damages enterprise in Poltava region

No employees were injured, as they were in shelters, Koretskyi said.

As reported, on March 26 and 27, Russian forces struck a gas production facility in the Poltava region, causing significant damage and forcing it to halt operations.

On March 28, Russian troops attacked Naftogaz production facilities in the Sumy region with drones.

On March 28, Russian forces struck Naftogaz facilities in the Poltava region, killing a company employee.

On April 4, Russian troops again attacked Naftogaz infrastructure in the Poltava region.

According to Koretskyi, as of April 4, Russian forces have attacked Naftogaz Group facilities more than 40 times since the beginning of the year.