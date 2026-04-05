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Woman Injured In Russian Shelling Of Kherson Dies In Hospital

Woman Injured In Russian Shelling Of Kherson Dies In Hospital


2026-04-05 09:08:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

"Today, a 45-year-old resident of Kherson died in hospital after coming under enemy shelling yesterday in the Korabelnyi district at around 17:00," Shanko wrote.

Read also: Russian forces mine bridge over Kosheva River in Kherson

According to him, doctors did everything possible to save the victim, but her injuries proved fatal.

As previously reported, a 54-year-old medical worker was killed in Kherson during yesterday's attack on a public transport stop at around 11:00.

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