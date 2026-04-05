Woman Injured In Russian Shelling Of Kherson Dies In Hospital
"Today, a 45-year-old resident of Kherson died in hospital after coming under enemy shelling yesterday in the Korabelnyi district at around 17:00," Shanko wrote.Read also: Russian forces mine bridge over Kosheva River in Kherson
According to him, doctors did everything possible to save the victim, but her injuries proved fatal.
As previously reported, a 54-year-old medical worker was killed in Kherson during yesterday's attack on a public transport stop at around 11:00.
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