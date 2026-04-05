Iran Reports Massive Losses In Power Sector After US-Israeli Attacks
Citing local media that the statement was made by Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, Deputy Energy Minister of Iran and CEO of TAVANIR.
Mashhadi said that nearly 1,900 incidents have been recorded in Iran's electricity sector as a result of the strikes carried out by the United States and Israel. Despite the scale of the damage, he emphasized that power sector workers have managed to address the most severe consequences.
According to the official, the bulk of the damage was concentrated in Tehran Province, where disruptions to electricity supply were largely contained, with outages lasting no longer than one hour at most.
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