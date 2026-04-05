Spyros A. Sofos
- Assistant Professor in Global Humanities, Simon Fraser University
Spyros Sofos is an Assistant Professor in Global Humanities, an affiliated researcher at the Centre for Comparative Muslim Studies and a member of the steering committee for the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Centre for Hellenic Studies at Simon Fraser University. Previously he was a Senior Fellow at the Middle East Centre of the London School of Economics and Political Science, and a Lecturer at the Centre for Middle Eastern Studies, Lund University.
His research interests include the study of social identities, collective action, conflict and conflict transformation and insecurity - His books include 'Turkey, Geopolitics and the Age of Populism', forthcoming from Routledge (2026), 'Turkish Politics and 'The People': Mass Mobilisation and Populism' (Edinburgh University Press 2022), 'Islam in Europe: Public Spaces and Civic Networks' (Palgrave 2013, co-authored), 'Tormented by History: Nationalism in Greece and Turkey' (Hurst and Oxford University Press 2008, co-authored), which appeared in Turkish as'Tarihin Cenderesinde: Türk ve Yunan Milliyetçiliği (Istanbul Bilgi University Press 2013), and in Greek as 'Το βασανο της Ιστοριας' (Καστανιωτης 2008). He has co-edited 'Nation and Identity in Contemporary Europe' (Routledge 1996).
He is the founding and lead editor of #RethinkingPopulism.
He has written extensively on Turkish, Middle Eastern and South Eastern European politics, on populism, nationalism and ethnic conflict, as well as on the cultures and politics of Muslim communities in Europe.
He frequently writes about social and political issues for venues such as The Conversation, the LSE Blog, OpenDemocracy, Dialoguemos and Truthout.
- 2023–present Assistant Professor, Simon Fraser University 2021–2023 Senior Fellow, London School of Economics and Political Science 2012–2021 Lecturer, Center for Middle Eastern Studies, Lund University 2000–2011 Senior research fellow, Kingston University 1996–2000 Senior lecturer, University of Portsmouth 1993–1996 Research associate, University of Portsmouth
- 2020 University of Copenhagen, PhD Regional and Crosscultural Studies 1985 Panteion University, BSc Politics and International Studies
- 2022 Turkish Politics and 'The People': Mass Mobilisation and Populism, Edinburgh University Press 2013 Islam in Europe: Public Spaces and Civic Networks, Palgrave Macmillan 2013 Tarihin Cenderesinde: Türk ve Yunan Milliyetçiliği, Istanbul Bilgi University Press 2008 Tormented by History: Nationalism in Greece and Turkey, Oxford University Press 2008 Το βάσανο της Ιστορίας: Ο Εθνικισμός στην Ελλάδα και την Τουρκία, Καστανιώτης 1996 Nation and Identity in Contemporary Europe, Routledge
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