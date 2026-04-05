Christina Dinh Nguyen

Christina D. Nguyen is a PhD student at the University of Toronto, specializing in archival parchment conservation and book science research. With a professional background in information science, Nguyen's work focuses on developing innovative techniques for parchment damage assessment and preservation. She is committed to advancing digital tools and fostering global collaboration in conservation science.

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