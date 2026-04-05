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Christina Dinh Nguyen

Christina Dinh Nguyen


2026-04-05 09:07:13
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD student, Faculty of Information, University of Toronto
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Christina D. Nguyen is a PhD student at the University of Toronto, specializing in archival parchment conservation and book science research. With a professional background in information science, Nguyen's work focuses on developing innovative techniques for parchment damage assessment and preservation. She is committed to advancing digital tools and fostering global collaboration in conservation science.

Experience
  • –present PhD student, University of Toronto
  • 2023–2024 Cataloguer, University of Toronto Libraries
Education
  • 2023 University of Toronto, Library and information sciences

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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