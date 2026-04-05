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Jasmin Lilian Diab

Jasmin Lilian Diab


2026-04-05 09:07:11
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor of Migration Studies; Director of the Institute for Migration Studies, Lebanese American University
Profile Articles Activity

Dr. Jasmin Lilian Diab (she/هي) is the Director of the Institute for Migration Studies (IMS) at the Lebanese American University, where she also serves as an Assistant Professor and Coordinator of Migration Studies at the Department of Communication, Mobility and Identity (CMI). In 2025, her research was awarded the Lisa Gilad Prize from the International Association for the Study of Forced Migration (IASFM), as well as the School of Arts and Sciences' Distinguished Achievement Award.

Experience
  • –present Assistant Professor and Coordinator of Migration Studies; Director of the Institute for Migration Studies, Lebanese American University
Education
  • 2021 École des Hautes Études Internationales et Politiques, Centre d'Etudes Diplomatiques et Stratégiques, PhD in International Relations and Diplomacy

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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