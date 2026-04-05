Gunfire Reported Near Lafayette Park Across From White House US Secret Service Launches Probe

MENAFN - Live Mint) The US Secret Service said on Sunday (local time) that it is investigating reports of gunfire overnight near Lafayette Park, located just across the street from the White House, AP reported.

According to the Secret Service, US President Donald Trump was spending the weekend at the White House, where the operations remained as normal after the gunfire was reported. However, security in the area was increased.

In an online update, the agency stated that no injuries were reported and no suspect was identified after officials searched the park and nearby areas following midnight. The Secret Service said it was working with the District of Columbia police and the US Park Police.

The park has been fenced off for weeks of renovations.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.