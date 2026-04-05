Ramayana Movie: Sai Pallavi Played Sita Here's Who Played The Role Before Her

Ever since the teaser for Ramayana dropped, it's been the talk of the town. Fans are super excited to watch the film. In Nitesh Tiwari's version, Sai Pallavi is playing Sita. So, let's take a look at all the heroines who played Sita before her

The new Ramayana film, being made on a massive ₹4000 crore budget, will reportedly have 18 stars. The movie will release in two parts, with Sai Pallavi playing the role of Sita. We got a small glimpse of her in the recently revealed teaser. Amid all this buzz, let's find out which actresses played Sita in the last 100 years of Indian cinema, and who was the very first.

Back when Indian cinema was just starting, women were not allowed to act. Because of this, even female roles were played by men. The first film based on the Ramayana was 'Lanka Dahan' in 1917. In this movie, actor Anna Salunke played the role of Sita. What's more, he even played the role of Ram in the same film!

Durga Khote became the first actress to play Sita on the silver screen. She played the role in Debaki Bose's Bengali film 'Seeta', where Prithviraj Kapoor played Lord Ram. After her, Prabhavati played Sita in the 1936 Odia film 'Sita Bibah'. Then, Shobhana Samarth took on the role in the 1943 film 'Ram Rajya'.Talking about regional cinema, Padmini played Sita in the 1958 Tamil film 'Sampoorna Ramayanam'. Kusalakumari appeared in the Malayalam film 'Seetha', while Gitanjali played the part in 'Sita Rama Kalyanam'. In the 60s and 70s, Anjali Devi and Chandrakala played Sita in Telugu films. Even Sridevi played Sita in the 1976 Tamil film 'Dasavatharam'. Jaya Prada also played Sita in many Telugu and Hindi films, including 'Sita Kalyanam' and 'Lav Kush'.

The character of Sita became a huge hit on TV serials. Deepika Chikhlia gained household fame playing Sita in Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan'. Besides Deepika, actresses like Debina Bonnerjee, Madirakshi Mundle, Rubina Dilaik, Rina Kapoor, Neha Sargam, and Shilpa Mukherjee have also played Sita in different serials.