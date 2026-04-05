“Kavya In Tears” Fans Roast SRH After Lowest Ever Home Powerplay Collapse In IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad entered IPL 2026 as the most batting-heavy team in the competition. Yet their opening matches have exposed a glaring weakness. Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, SRH managed only 49 runs in the powerplay while losing three wickets. Despite posting 201 overall, the total was chased down in just 15.4 overs. The poor start in overs 1 to 6 proved decisive.

The problem persisted in their next outing against Lucknow Super Giants. Returning to Hyderabad, SRH recorded the lowest powerplay score of the season - 22 for 3 at a run rate of 3.66. Tough batting conditions and disciplined LSG bowling compounded their struggles.

Lowest Powerplay Totals In IPL 2026

22/3 (3.66) - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Hyderabad

33/4 (5.50) - Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Lucknow

41/4 (6.83) - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Guwahati

41/2 (6.83) - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Delhi

42/2 (7.00) - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi

SRH's Historic Powerplay Failures

The Hyderabad franchise has a history of faltering early. Their 22/3 against LSG in 2026 ranks as the fourth-lowest powerplay score in their IPL history. Previous lows include 14/3 against Rajasthan Royals in Pune (2022), 20/3 against Punjab Kings in Sharjah (2021), and 21/3 against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad (2013). More recently, they managed 24/4 against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad (2025).

WHAT A RIPPER BY PRINCE YADAV - He cleans up Ishan, SRH 11 for 3. twitter/JNWZqppq0N

- Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 5, 2026

Shami had a horrible season with SRH last year... Comes back to play in Hyderabad to pack Head & Abhishek in a space of 7 balls.

- arfan (@Im__Arfan) April 5, 2026

7(8) vs LSG0(2) vs SRHAbhishek Sharma on fire these days twitter/kbob0ClV2M

- TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) April 5, 2026

SRH with 25cr, still couldn't bully RCB who had only 7cr to get Mangesh Yadav

- arfan (@Im__Arfan) December 16, 2025

SRH ARE BACK!!!!!!!!! Get those 150 runs. Give us a game.

- Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 5, 2026

Unreal cooking by SRH batters at the moment, Liam Livingstone got out after scoring 14(20) twitter/lJGh5vR8TC

- TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) April 5, 2026

SRH Vice-Captain Abhishek Sharma submitted the application form in the Suryabhatta department of Ducks with his fantastic Silver Duck twitter/AbFjr0rHvC

- TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) April 5, 2026

18 dot balls by Shami against SRH monsters twitter/kfbLheWs2M

- TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) April 5, 2026