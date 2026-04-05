US Will Be Ruined By Such Victories, Says Iran After Downing Aircraft

Iran Claims Downing US Aircraft, Taunts 'Victories'

Iran's Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf on Sunday shared images of destroyed aircraft and said that the US would be ruined if it were victorious in this manner. If the United States gets three more victories like this, it will be utterly ruined," he said in a post on X.

Iran's Military on Sunday claimed that it had shot down two US Black Hawk helicopters and a C-130 military transport plane. "After enemy attempts to rescue their downed fighter pilot, invading drones in southern Isfahan were shot down in a joint operation by IRGC and Basij forces, with support from local law enforcement. Two Black Hawk helicopters and a C-130 military transport plane were shot down in southern Isfahan," Spokesman of the Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said, according to Press TV.

Trump Confirms 'Daring' Rescue of Downed Pilot

United States President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday that the military rescued the second F-15 crew member, who went missing after Iran downed the jet amid the West Asia conflict. In a post on social media portal Truth Social, Trump called it the "most daring" search and rescue operation for the US military, stating that the government will "not leave a warfighter behind." He also confirmed that the crew member sustained injuries.

He wrote, "We got him! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now safe and sound! This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour, but was never truly alone because his Commander in Chief, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow Warfighters were monitoring his location 24 hours a day, and diligently planning for his rescue." (ANI)

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