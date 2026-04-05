IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma's Woes Continue, Joins Rohit In Duck List

Abhishek Sharma's Unwanted Duck Record

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and India opener Abhishek Sharma's form woes continued as he joined stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson in an unwanted list for most ducks by an Indian batter during a calendar year. During the Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Abhishek was dismissed for a two-ball duck by Mohammed Shami. This was his sixth duck of 2026 in T20s, joining him with Rohit (six ducks in 2018) and Samson (six ducks in 2024) for the joint most ducks in a calendar year by an Indian batter in T20s.

Abhishek has not had the best of starts to the IPL 2026, scoring just 55 in three innings, with 48 of them coming against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the last match. The world number one-ranked batter also had a rough T20 World Cup, scoring just 141 runs in eight innings at an average of 17.62, with a strike rate of over 158 and two half-centuries, one of them coming in the final. He started off the tournament with three successive ducks.

This year has been largely lean for Abhishek, scoring 378 runs in 16 T20 innings at an average of 25.20, with a strike rate of over 195, with four fifties and a best score of 84.

Toss and Match Details

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have put Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to bat first in match 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The LSG made one change in the team by bringing in Manimaran Siddharth in place of Anrich Nortje. SRH, led by the stand-in captain Ishan Kishan, has made a couple of changes, bringing in Harshal Patel and Liam Livingstone.

SRH started their IPL 2026 campaign with a defeat against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the season opener and then went on to beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs. The LSG are looking for their first win of the season after suffering a six-wicket defeat in the last match against the Delhi Capitals.

Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

Impact Subs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact subs: Eshan Malinga, Salil Arora, David Payne, Shivam Mavi, Zeeshan Ansari

Lucknow Super Giants Impact subs: Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Himmat Singh. (ANI)

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