A Time To Pause And Begin Again”: President Dr Patrick Herminie Reflects In Easter Message

On the occasion of Easter, the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Dr Patrick Herminie, shares his message with Seychellois at home and abroad as they mark this moment in the Christian calendar.

The President notes that Easter is a time of reflection and renewal, inviting individuals and families to pause and consider what truly matters and reconnect with the values that guide everyday life.

Reflecting on the Easter message delivered by the Pope Leo, President Herminie highlighted the continued call for peace and restraint in a world facing tension and conflict. He noted that this message resonates beyond borders and speaks to the need for a more measured and humane response to the challenges of our time.

He further highlighted that for Seychelles; this message carries particular relevance. Within our communities, Easter is observed through family gatherings and quiet reflection. It is also a moment to look inward, and to consider how we relate to one another in our daily lives.

President Herminie emphasised that the meaning of Easter lies in renewal. Even in periods of difficulty, it reminds us that there is always a path forward, shaped through steady effort and through the choices made each day.

He further noted that as a nation, Seychelles continues to move forward with a shared sense of responsibility. While challenges remain, our progress depends on how we respond, with purpose, clarity and unity

The President expressed his hope that this Easter will bring calm to homes across the country, and a renewed sense of strength for the days ahead.

He concluded by wishing all Seychellois a meaningful Easter.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.