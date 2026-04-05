Bengal: EC Suspends OC Over Omission Of Sona Pappu From Active Criminals List

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 5 (IANS) The Election Commission has suspended the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kasba police station over the omission of Sona Pappu alias Biswajit Poddar's name from the list of active criminals, a Commission insider said on Sunday.

Ahead of the Assembly polls, the Commission had directed the state and Kolkata Police to prepare a list of absconding and declared criminals. It had also assigned specific responsibilities to the OCs of all police stations in this regard. In this instance, the Commission decided to suspend the OC of Kasba police station for not complying with the directive.

It may be noted that Sona Pappu's name has been linked to the recent clash in the Rabindra Sarovar area in south Kolkata. He has not been arrested yet in connection with the incident. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched his residence last Wednesday and recovered about Rs 2 crore. In addition, an expensive car and several property documents were seized from his house.

According to ED sources, several FIRs have been registered against Sona Pappu. There are multiple allegations against him, including extortion and criminal intimidation. ED sources also claimed that he controls several syndicates in different areas of Kasba and Ballygunge in south Kolkata.

It is worth mentioning that the Commission had directed that Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) should ensure that all non-bailable warrants are executed. They were also instructed to immediately prepare a list of absconding criminals. A list of declared criminals was to be compiled and special drives launched to arrest them. The Commission further said that, if necessary, the police should issue lookout circulars.

The SDPOs were asked to hold regular meetings with the police administration of adjoining subdivisions and districts, and to share important information.

The Commission further stated that trouble-prone areas in all Assembly constituencies should be identified through the OCs or Station House Officers (SHOs) of the police stations. Those involved in crimes during previous elections should be identified. These instructions are to be strictly followed.

The Election Commission had issued 16 directives to police stations in this regard. Investigations into all crimes committed during previous elections should be completed expeditiously. All non-bailable warrants should be executed promptly and not kept pending for more than 10 days. A list of absconding accused should be prepared and action initiated against them. Advance measures should be taken to maintain peace during the elections.