Gunfire Reported Near White House No Injuries

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 5 (IANS) U.S. Secret Service officers responded to reports of gunfire near Lafayette Park early on Sunday, triggering a security response near the White House. No injuries were reported, and no suspect was immediately found.

The United States Secret Service said officers were dispatched shortly after midnight following reports of shots fired in the vicinity of Lafayette Park, located just north of the White House.

“A thorough search of the park and the surrounding area was conducted, and no suspect was located. No injuries have been reported,” the agency said in a statement.

Anthony Guglielmi, Chief of Communications for the Secret Service, said:“We are investigating overnight gunfire in the area of Lafayette Park in conjunction with the DC Police Department and the U.S. Park Police. Anyone with information is urged to contact DC Police.”

Officials said the Secret Service Uniformed Division, working with the Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Park Police, is actively seeking“a possible vehicle and a person of interest”. The investigation remains ongoing.

Initial reports indicated the incident occurred around 1 a.m., prompting multiple law enforcement agencies to move into the area and secure streets north of the White House. Local media reports said authorities are searching for a person of interest after reports of gunfire near the White House overnight.

Despite the proximity to the presidential residence, officials said there was no disruption to White House operations.“While operations at the White House remain normal, a heightened security posture is in place,” the Secret Service said.

Several roads in the surrounding area were closed as a precaution, including sections of H Street NW, I Street NW, and 16th Street NW, as officers maintained a security perimeter around Lafayette Park.

Journalists and witnesses reported a heavy police presence in the area, with flashing lights and officers canvassing the scene. Authorities have urged anyone with information, including video footage, to come forward.