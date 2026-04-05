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US Fighter Jet Downed by Iran’s Fire
(MENAFN) A US fighter jet has been downed by Iran, media reported Friday, in what would mark the first confirmed loss of an American aircraft to hostile fire since the outbreak of the war.
Citing Iranian state media and an independent source familiar with the incident, media noted that the development, if verified, would represent an unprecedented escalation — the first time since hostilities began that a US jet had been brought down by what sources described as "enemy" fire.
Iranian state media moved swiftly to circulate photographs and footage purportedly showing wreckage at the crash site, including identifiable aircraft components and what appears to be an ejection seat. Preliminary analysis of the imagery has led initial assessments to suggest the downed aircraft may have been an F-15 fighter jet.
In Washington, the Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment from media, leaving official US confirmation of the incident outstanding.
In a separate development, the Wall Street Journal, citing individuals familiar with the situation, reported that a search-and-rescue operation had been launched to locate the crew of the downed aircraft.
Citing Iranian state media and an independent source familiar with the incident, media noted that the development, if verified, would represent an unprecedented escalation — the first time since hostilities began that a US jet had been brought down by what sources described as "enemy" fire.
Iranian state media moved swiftly to circulate photographs and footage purportedly showing wreckage at the crash site, including identifiable aircraft components and what appears to be an ejection seat. Preliminary analysis of the imagery has led initial assessments to suggest the downed aircraft may have been an F-15 fighter jet.
In Washington, the Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment from media, leaving official US confirmation of the incident outstanding.
In a separate development, the Wall Street Journal, citing individuals familiar with the situation, reported that a search-and-rescue operation had been launched to locate the crew of the downed aircraft.
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