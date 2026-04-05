Central Bank Of Jordan Launches Precautionary Measures Worth $1.07 Billion For Food Security

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Amman, Jordan: The Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) launched a package of proactive precautionary measures on April 5, 2026, aimed at strengthening the resilience of the national economy in light of regional and international developments, with a total value of approximately USD 1.07 billion.

The bank said in a statement on Sunday that these measures aim to support the tourism sector, enhance food security, and strengthen liquidity levels in the banking system, thereby ensuring the stability of monetary and financial conditions in the Kingdom.

In regard to enhancing banking liquidity, the bank indicated that it had injected approximately USD 987 million back into the Jordanian money market by reducing the required reserve ratio by two percentage points on current and demand deposits at banks operating in the Kingdom, to become five percent for commercial banks and four percent for Islamic banks. This measure would provide additional lendable liquidity estimated at about USD 423 million.

As a precautionary measure, CBJ also noted that it gradually reduced its balance of certificates of deposit since the outbreak of the Iran-Israel war in June 2025, from about USD 776 million to about USD 211 million as of April 7, 2026, which contributed to injecting about USD 564 million of lendable liquidity into the money market.

In support of the country's tourism sector, CBJ announced it will provide facilitated financing facilities with special terms, through banks operating in Jordan, to tourism establishments affected by regional conditions, as part of its program to finance economic sectors. These facilities aim to cover operating expenses, particularly employee salaries, thereby ensuring the continuity of these establishments, preserving existing jobs, and accelerating the sector's recovery until the end of 2026. The government will also bear the interest or returns on these loans.

In regard to strengthening Jordan's food security, the bank announced the allocation of concessional financing worth approximately USD 85 million, directed exclusively to finance the import of basic food commodities, in cooperation with the Jordan Loan Guarantee Corporation (JLGC), which will cover 85 percent of the value of financing granted through banks.

The bank affirmed its continued commitment to providing accessible financing to various economic sectors, noting that the total financing granted under the economic sectors financing program since its launch in 2011 amounted to approximately USD 3.81 billion, benefiting 3,868 projects and contributing to the creation of nearly 21,000 job opportunities.

The Central Bank of Jordan reiterated its commitment to closely monitoring regional and local economic developments and its readiness to take all necessary measures to maintain monetary and financial stability in the country.

