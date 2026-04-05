IPL 2026: Very Good To Have Iyer As Captain, Takes Responsibility And Accountability, Says Bahutule

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Punjab Kings (PBKS) have begun their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign with consecutive wins. But it is captain Shreyas Iyer's authority as a leader that has again caught the attention of those interested in seeing if the side can finally win the title they missed out on last year.

Former India spinner Sairaj Bahutule joined the PBKS set-up ahead of the ongoing season and feels Iyer has sharpened his leadership instincts, crediting his accountability and ability to read each player as key factors behind the team being a force to reckon with in the IPL.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS ahead of PBKS taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Bahutule spoke on Iyer, senior leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, the PBKS spin bowling line-up and more. Excerpts:-

Q. What has been your first impressions of being in the PBKS set-up so far?

A. It's been very welcoming. I think for me, this being the first year and working with the Punjab Kings has been fabulous. Ricky Ponting with the entire support staff, and Shreyas Iyer as the captain - they have welcomed me in a very good way in terms of knowing that what I can get to the franchise in terms of experience and in terms of coaching understanding.

So, I think I'm enjoying it. It's a fabulous environment created by Ricky and everybody seems to enjoy each other's company and are in a good frame of mind.

Q. How do you rate Shreyas Iyer's leadership skills so far and what stands out for you?

A. I think I've known him since he's been playing cricket in Mumbai as a kid. He's always shown potential. He has been a fabulous talent and a very fabulous player. But the only thing is that the changes as he's gone up with his cricketing abilities, he's also got better with his leadership qualities.

He understands each player. He understands what is expected from the stakeholders, from the entire unit and he's been brilliant in responding to each one of them. More or less on the ground, he's very receptive to what the player needs. He'll make sure that the player is comfortable on the ground.

He is doing what he's wanting to do and supports him 100 percent. I think that is a very, very important aspect of a leader. He takes responsibility, his accountability is also brilliant. So it's very good to have him as a captain. Definitely, as you correctly said, matured every year.

Q. Yuzvendra Chahal, IPL's all-time leading wicket-taker, has already taken 3 wickets in 2 matches this year. What has changed in his preparation or mindset coming into IPL 2026?

A. I really won't be able to express or tell you what exactly we've been working on. But all I can say is that he has been a very experienced bowler for us. He understands what his role is. We look at one game at a time and whatever the plans are, whatever is expected out of him to bowl in different phases, he is responsive.

He is somebody who takes on that responsibility and holds himself accountable. I think that's a great trait to have in a bowler. We are really lucky to have him on board. I think not only does he think about his own bowling, but he's also a guy who helps the other spinners and is also a good part of our setup in terms of experience, sharing what is tactically good, what is maybe something which we need to think on. So his experience and expertise are always welcome. He's a super guy. He makes sure that the environment is lively and we have a lot of fun.

Q. How do you see the other spinners in the PBKS set-up, and in what ways are they shaping up for the season?

A. (Harpreet) Brar has been another fabulous bowler who had a very good domestic season. He's looking forward to getting an opportunity and I'm sure he will get one. Then Vishal Nishad is a young kid we picked up during the auction, who's a rookie.

But he's getting better and better in this environment, understanding how cricket has been played at this particular level, what is to be expected, how to handle pressure, and things like that. We have Praveen Dubey as a leg spinner, who's also pretty good. Musheer as an all-rounder has been good.

Nehal Wadhera also can chip in with a few overs, and things like that. So, the spin bowling unit is trying to keep it as simple as possible and trying to be as supportive of the fast bowling unit as well and being just committed to playing their role every time they play on the ground.

Q. How data-reliant are PBKS when it comes to setting up their spinners for planning against various batters, and where do you draw the line between data-driven planning and trusting a bowler's instincts at the moment?

I think data is fabulous. For me, I personally like data, but it's very important what you take to the player. We can't just take all the data and put it in front of a player. We need to filter it. We need to understand what will really help them at that particular moment to perform and to be aware of.

But yes, generally, a lot of work is done behind the scenes in terms of all the coaches sitting down and seeing how the data can be, again, as I said, filtered. We need to break it down to a point where sometimes less is more.

That's what we try to do - we take as less as possible to the player, but more of the work, we do it and see how we can utilize it at the right time and influence that particular moment or the sort of the result of the game.

Q. What differences do you find in working with IPL franchises, as compared to your time at the BCCI CoE?

A. I've enjoyed my stint with the CoE. I think VVS Laxman there was also a fabulous director in terms of giving us the guidance and understanding and giving up the space to work. There, that's how we work with the under-19 teams during the World Cups - sort of educate them how to get better, how to respond to pressure, how to do technically, if there are any changes to be made, and tactically make them understand.

So CoE was a different challenge - developing a player is the key role there. So from under-19, then they progress to the India A-level. That is where they start off like almost preparing for the Indian team. So we tweak around and there's a different language to be spoken to such players.

Then obviously with Rahul giving me that opportunity to work with the Test teams. So I got the opportunity to work with Ashwin, Jadeja and all the other fabulous spinners with the Indian team. I think this journey for me as a spin bowling coach has been fabulous.

Franchise cricket is totally different. You have overseas players, you have overseas coaches, you learn a lot, and you bounce over each other's ideas. So overall, I think for me, both the stints have been fabulous. I think it's not about me - it's about the players. I see how much I can give to a player and see him progress from where he is. I think that is the ultimate satisfaction for me.