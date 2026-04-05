Cruise Lines Are Raising Single-Supplement Fees-Here's How To Avoid Them

MENAFN - Dinks Finance) Cruising alone can be an incredible experience. You get to explore new destinations, enjoy onboard entertainment, and travel on your own schedule without worrying about anyone else's itinerary. Unfortunately, many solo travelers quickly discover an unexpected expense known as the single supplement fee. Because most cruise cabins are priced assuming two passengers share the room, cruise lines often charge solo guests an extra fee that can raise the total cost dramatically. In many cases, solo travelers may pay anywhere from 125% to 200% of the standard fare just to sail alone. If you're planning a cruise as a solo traveler, these strategies can save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

1. Book Ships That Offer Solo Cabins

One of the easiest ways to avoid the single supplement fee is to choose ships designed with solo travelers in mind. Some cruise lines now offer studio or single-occupancy cabins specifically built for one guest. These rooms eliminate the need to pay for a second passenger who isn't there. Norwegian Cruise Line, for example, offers dedicated studio cabins with access to exclusive lounges for solo travelers.

Other cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, and MSC, have added limited single cabins on select ships. Booking one of these cabins can instantly eliminate the single supplement fee.

2. Look for“No Single Supplement” Promotions

Cruise lines occasionally run special deals that waive the single supplement fee entirely. These promotions are often offered during slower travel seasons or on sailings that haven't filled up yet. River cruise lines and luxury cruise operators frequently advertise these deals to attract solo travelers.

Travel agencies and cruise newsletters often highlight these offers before they sell out. Signing up for cruise line email alerts can also help you catch these promotions early. Timing your booking around these deals can dramatically reduce the single supplement fee.

3. Cruise During Off-Peak Seasons

Another effective way to avoid the single supplement fee is to travel during less popular times of the year. When ships struggle to fill cabins, cruise lines become much more flexible with pricing. Solo travelers often find discounted supplements during shoulder seasons, such as early spring or late fall.

Repositioning cruises and longer itineraries sometimes offer reduced supplements as well. Cruise companies would rather fill a cabin at a lower price than leave it empty. Being flexible with travel dates can make a huge difference.

4. Consider River Cruises Instead of Ocean Cruises

If the single supplement fee is a major concern, river cruises may be a better option than traditional ocean cruises. Many river cruise companies offer significantly lower supplements or waive them entirely on certain sailings. In some cases, the additional charge may be as low as 10% to 25% instead of doubling the cost.

River cruises also tend to have smaller ships and a more social atmosphere, which appeals to solo travelers. That environment can make it easier to meet people onboard. For many travelers, the savings alone make river cruises worth considering.

5. Book Last-Minute Deals

Last-minute bookings can sometimes eliminate the single supplement fee altogether. If a cruise line still has empty cabins close to departure, it may waive the supplement just to fill the ship. These deals often appear only weeks-or even days-before the sailing date.

Of course, this strategy requires flexibility with travel plans. You may not have as many cabin choices or itinerary options. But if you're spontaneous, last-minute deals can be one of the best ways to beat the single supplement fee.

6. Work With a Cruise-Specialist Travel Agent

Many travelers don't realize how helpful a travel agent can be when trying to avoid the single supplement fee. Agents who specialize in cruises often have access to unpublished promotions and group discounts. They may also know which sailings offer reduced supplements before those deals appear online.

In some cases, agents can negotiate better pricing directly with cruise lines. They can also recommend ships and itineraries that are more solo-friendly. This insider knowledge can make it much easier to avoid paying the full single supplement fee.

7. Try Cruise Line Roommate Matching Programs

Some cruise lines offer programs that match solo travelers with cabin roommates. While it may sound unusual, it's a common option on certain tours and cruises. By sharing a cabin with another traveler, you avoid paying the single supplement fee entirely.

This option works best for travelers who are comfortable meeting new people. Cruise lines usually try to match guests by age and preferences. For budget-conscious travelers, this approach can cut cruise costs in half.

Why Solo Cruisers Are Pushing Back on Extra Fees

The single supplement fee exists because cruise pricing assumes two guests share each cabin. When someone travels alone, the cruise line loses the potential revenue from a second passenger. That's why the fee can sometimes double the advertised fare for solo travelers.

However, the travel industry is slowly adapting to the growing number of solo travelers. Some cruise lines are adding more single cabins or experimenting with lower supplements to attract this market. As solo travel continues to grow in popularity, these policies may become more flexible in the future.

The Solo Cruiser's Strategy for Beating the Fees

The key to avoiding the single supplement fee is knowing where and when to book. Solo cabins, off-season sailings, last-minute deals, and river cruises can all reduce or eliminate the extra charge. Being flexible with travel dates and working with experienced travel agents can also uncover hidden savings. While the supplement may still exist on many cruises, savvy travelers often find ways around it. With a little planning, solo cruising can still be an affordable and unforgettable adventure.

Would you ever take a cruise alone, or do you prefer traveling with a partner or group? Tell us in the comments.