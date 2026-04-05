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Türkiye Reaffirms Commitment to Combating Mines

Türkiye Reaffirms Commitment to Combating Mines


2026-04-05 07:08:48
(MENAFN) Türkiye announced on Saturday that it will continue to actively address the threat of mines at both regional and global levels, emphasizing a humanitarian approach.

The statement from the Foreign Ministry coincided with the UN-designated International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action. It highlighted that mines and unexploded ordnance remain a danger to civilians for many years after conflicts have ended.

Türkiye stressed its ongoing support for international cooperation under the Ottawa Convention, which bans the use, stockpiling, production, and transfer of anti-personnel mines and mandates their destruction. Efforts are coordinated through the Turkish National Mine Action Center, reinforcing the country’s role in global mine action initiatives.

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