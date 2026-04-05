Global Food Prices Rise Again As Middle East Tensions Push Costs Higher

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The global food price index increased in March, marking the second consecutive monthly rise, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), AzerNEWS reports.

The index rose by 2.4% compared to the previous month and by 1% year-on-year, with the increase linked in part to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Prices across all major commodity groups saw upward movement. The grain price index rose by 1.5%, with wheat prices climbing by 4.3%, while corn and barley also recorded gains.

Vegetable oil prices posted one of the strongest increases, rising by 5.1% month-on-month and by 13.2% compared to a year earlier. Meat prices increased by 1% over the month and by 8% year-on-year.

The dairy price index grew by 1.2% compared to February, marking its first monthly increase since July 2025, although it remained significantly lower than a year earlier, down by 18.7%. The rise was driven mainly by higher prices for milk powder and butter.

Sugar prices also surged, increasing by 7.2% compared to the previous month and reaching their highest level since November, despite being down 21% year-on-year.

In contrast, rice prices declined by 3% during the month.