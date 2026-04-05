BJP's Panda Credits PM Modi's Focus For Assam's Development Boom

PM Modi's Focus on Assam Fuelling Pro-Incumbency: Jay Panda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda on Sunday praised the development in Assam over the past few years, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given special attention to the state and the broader Northeast region. He highlighted industrial growth, employment opportunities and women empowerment as key achievements under the BJP-led government.

"Assam has a huge pro-incumbency in these elections, and the reason for this is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed an extreme focus on Assam and the Northeast. Everyone can see the changes that have taken place. Look at new industries like semiconductor factories; there are many opportunities for youth, and much has been done for women," Panda said.

'Assam Redesigned From the Core': From Militancy to Mainstream

He further emphasised that the people of Assam are firmly supporting the BJP. "The State used to be infamous for being a territorial region of the militants. After the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power, Assam was redesigned from the core. The land occupied by illegal infiltrators has been freed, and thousands of militants surrendered and joined the mainstreamm" he added.

Panda further noted Assam's economic progress. "Assam's GDP is the highest in the country. Prior to 2016, it was known as the State of Militants, and now, under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, thousands of militants surrendered and came to the mainstream. The land occupied by the infiltrators here is being freed. The people of Assam have made up their minds to bring the BJP-NDA government back to power,' he said.

BJP Leader Slams 'Crumbling' Congress Party

The BJP leader also criticised the opposition, stating, "The Congress is falling apart. All its prominent leaders are leaving. While working against the BJP, the Congress party has started working against the country, and Congress leaders cannot accept this and are leaving. The party is breaking apart."

The Assam Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled for April 9, with counting of votes and declaration of results to take place on May 4. (ANI)

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