Rahul Gandhi Calls Himanta Sarma 'India's Most Corrupt CM' In Assam

Rahul Gandhi Slams 'India's Most Corrupt CM' Himanta Biswa Sarma

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Intensifying his attack on the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ahead of April 9 Assembly polls in the State, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused him of spreading division and corruption, while positioning the Congress as a pro-people alternative. Addressing a public gathering in Biswanath, Gandhi claimed that Sarma's "absurd" remarks are aimed at diverting attention from his failures, terming him "India's most corrupt CM". The Congress MP also mentioned the late singer Zubeen Garg, whose death's cricumstances has sparked a row as Congress leaders such as Gaurav Gogoi have alleged that the CM has "close links" to those responsible.

"Your Chief Minister keeps spouting nonsense 24 hours a day. Zubeen Garg has dedicated his entire life to Assam. He has never behaved rudely toward anyone. Your prominent leaders never tried to divide Assam; they never tried to spread hatred. However, your CM constantly attempts to divide the state and spread hatred; he makes absurd remarks. He does this because he is India's most corrupt Chief Minister. He knows that the "Lions" of the Congress party will put him behind bars," he said.

Gandhi further remarked that CM Sarma would eventually have to apologise and "beg for forgiveness" from the people of Assam and Congress leaders, asserting that they would not spare him when the time comes. He further accused the state leadership of working in the interests of select corporate groups rather than the people of Assam.

Gandhi also targeted the central leadership, including PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that Assam's resources were being handed over to industrialists for "support". "His business partners sitting in Delhi, Amit Shah and Narendra Modi, have turned you into their personal ATM. Your land has been handed over to Ambani, Adani, and Baba Ramdev. He does not give away this land for free; in exchange, these individuals provide him with their support...whenever Trump sends out a tweet, Modi begins to tremble," he claimed.

Escalating his attack, He alleged that Sarma's family is involved in the "mess" as well. "His family, too, is now doomed; his family has been ruined," he added.

Congress Outlines Key Manifesto Pledges

Moreover, he outlined a series of welfare promises in Congress's manifesto, which included granting Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe status to six communities in Assam and a proposed wage of Rs 450 per day for tea garden workers, a significant electoral constituency in Upper Assam. "As soon as we form the government in Assam, we will implement the six decisions taken for Assam. Every woman will receive a monthly cash transfer into her bank account without any conditions, and those who want to start a business will be given Rs 50,000... We guarantee that within 100 days, we will punish the accused in the Zubeen Garg case, and action will be taken."

Background on Zubeen Garg's Death

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19, 2025. The singer was "severely intoxicated" and had drowned in the waters off Lazarus Island after declining a life jacket, a Coroner's court was told, according to a report in Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

High-Stakes Assam Assembly Election

The remarks come amid an intensifying political battle in Assam, with both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress sharpening their campaigns. Assam will vote in a single phase across 126 constituencies on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), is seeking a third consecutive term in the state. The Congress-led opposition alliance, which includes Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Raijor Dal, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], CPI(ML), and other parties, aims to capitalise on anti-incumbency and reclaim power in the state. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)