Summer Fruits: Watermelon Or Muskmelon-Which One Is Better For Weight Loss?

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) If you're trying to lose weight, muskmelon might just be a slightly better choice. Its high fibre content slows down digestion, keeping you full and stopping you from snacking unnecessarily.Watermelon and muskmelon are everyone's go-to fruits in summer. They beat the heat and prevent dehydration because they're packed with water and essential nutrients. That's why everyone says they're great for your health. But which one is actually better for you? Let's find out.Watermelon is loaded with Vitamins A and C, and has a lot of fibre. It's made of 90% water, making it great for your eyes and digestion. It also boosts your immunity and improves skin health. The fibre in it makes you feel full, which really helps if you're trying to lose weight.This fruit is 92% water and contains Vitamins A and C. It also has an antioxidant called lycopene. Eating watermelon in the summer keeps your body hydrated and protects you from heatstroke. It's also good for your heart and gives you an instant energy boost.

If you want to stay hydrated during the summer, watermelon is your best bet. But if you want to avoid digestion problems and boost your immunity, muskmelon is a better choice. Both fruits are excellent for keeping your body cool in the heat.

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Both watermelon and muskmelon are healthy, but it's best not to eat too much at once. Eating them in small portions is much better for your health. People with diabetes should eat even less. Whether it's watermelon or muskmelon, it's always best to eat it right after cutting. If you must store it in the fridge, make sure to finish it within 24 hours. You can also drink them as juice, but avoid adding sugar. Always make fresh juice instead of buying packaged drinks.