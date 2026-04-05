Tamil Nadu Rain Alert: Heavy Downpour And Hailstorms Expected Next 4 Days

Tamil Nadu, reeling from extreme summer heat, will receive heavy rain and possible hailstorms over the next four days, providing relief to districts like Vellore, Madurai, Trichy, Thoothukudi, and Salem.

Tamil Nadu has been battling crazy heat since February, and it only got worse in March. People were worried summer had come way too early. The weather office had already warned that this is an El Niño year, so temperatures would be 2-3 degrees Celsius higher than normal in April and May.

Places like Vellore and Madurai were constantly crossing 100 degrees Fahrenheit. The hot winds at night made it impossible for many to sleep properly. Everyone was just hoping for some summer rain to bring the temperature down.

Just yesterday, four places in Tamil Nadu-Vellore, Trichy, Thoothukudi, and Madurai-recorded temperatures over 100 degrees. Vellore was the hottest at a scorching 104 degrees Fahrenheit. The heat was so bad that most people just stayed indoors to avoid it.

Yesterday evening, a heavy downpour with thunder and lightning hit districts like Vellore, Villupuram, Ariyalur, and Salem for over an hour. The sudden rain flooded the roads, giving bikers and drivers a tough time. But after the summer heat, everyone was just happy for the cool change.

Delta Weatherman Hemachander has forecast more summer showers for the next four days, starting today. His press note says that western, southern, and Cauvery delta districts will see scattered rain with thunder. He also added that a few places in the interior districts and near the Western Ghats might even get hailstorms.