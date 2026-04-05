New Delhi Hosts 68Th Fit India Sundays Ahead Of World Health Day

The importance of staying fit holistically was upheld in the greatest of ways during the 68th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle here at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Swimming Pool Complex. Besides the regular 5km cycling ride, over 800 participants took part in myriad fitness zones, specially laid out across the complex, two days prior to World Health Day.

A Festival of Fitness Activities

Multiple activity zones featured badminton, table tennis, cricket, tug of war, yoga, skipping challenges, and even nostalgic indoor games like carrom, ludo and snakes & ladders, a special yoga consultation booth, supported by Ministry of AYUSH under its Yoga 365 initiative, saw participants unwind through guided sessions and consultations, while a smart wall fitness challenge for neural activity and darts stations drew enthusiastic crowds across age groups, according to a press release from SAI Media.

A Nationwide Fitness Movement

Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Indian Rope Skipping Federation, Yogasana Bharat, Raahgiri Foundation, MY Bikes and MY Bharat. The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India Centres (KICs).

"I came here just to cycle, but this feels like a full-fledged fitness festival. My kids are playing badminton and table tennis games, while I joined yoga. There is an activity in store for everyone," said Ritu Sharma, a local Delhi resident.

Another participant, Jasmeet Chandok, added, "The energy here is unbelievable. From music to games to cycling, it feels like a World Health Day carnival."

Healthcare Community Champions Preventive Fitness

What stood out was the overwhelming participation from India's healthcare community, with associations like the Indian Medical Association and the Indian Red Cross Society joining hands as special partners. Supported by partners including ESIC Social Security, the event reflected a powerful convergence of healthcare and fitness, reinforcing the message that prevention and active living go hand in hand.

Doctors and nurses, often seen on the frontlines of health, took centre stage as champions of preventive fitness, reinforcing the message that wellness begins with daily habits. The venue buzzed with high-energy Zumba sessions, yoga routines and rope skipping zones, while participants explored the wide array of recreational and fitness activities.

Star Power and Expert Endorsements

The event also saw the presence and felicitation of several distinguished guests and fitness influencers, including former IPL cricketer Parvinder Awana, Powerlifting guru Mukesh Gehlot and Paralympian Pushpendra Singh, alongside leading medical professionals such as Dr. Shama Batra (President, East Delhi IMA), Dr. Ajay K. Gupta (President, Delhi IAP), Dr. Rajnesh Aaram (Joint Secretary, IMA HQ), Dr. Piyush Jain (Finance Secretary, IMA HQ), and Dr. Neelam Lekhi (President, DMA). Senior officials from the Ministry of Ayush were also present, underlining the government's focus on preventive healthcare and holistic well-being.

Former Kings XI Punjab cricketer Parvinder Awana remarked, "This should not be done only on Sundays. One should make it a daily habit."

Powerlifting champion Mukesh Gehlot, who was also felicitated earlier in the morning, shared, "This is a new experience after many years, and I truly enjoyed it."

Paralympian & Asian Para Games Medallist Pushpendra Singh added, "Our Prime Minister's initiative, Sundays on Cycle, is one of the best things we can adopt in our lives to stay fit."

Voices from the Crowd

Voices from the crowd reflected the same enthusiasm. A young doctor from Delhi shared that cycling alongside colleagues felt "like a celebration beyond the hospital walls," while a nursing student described the event as "a refreshing reminder that taking care of others begins with taking care of ourselves."

Families, students and senior citizens all joined in, capturing moments, taking selfies and embracing the lively, inclusive atmosphere.

Adding a social message to the festivities, a street play by the Raahgiri Foundation highlighted the importance of active lifestyles and safer public spaces, drawing applause from the audience.

A Growing 'Jan Andolan'

Launched in December 2024 by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has grown into a powerful jan andolan, recording participation of over 28 lakh citizens across more than 2.63 lakh locations nationwide. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)