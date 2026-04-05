TTAADC Elections 2026: BJP Unveils Manifesto, CM Saha Predicts Big Win

BJP Unveils Manifesto for TTAADC Elections 2026

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled their poll manifesto for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections 2026 on Sunday. Following the release of the ADC Manifesto, Chief Minister Manik Saha affirmed that the manifesto reflects the voice of the hearts of the tribal communities. "Today we have released the BJP's manifesto for the ADC (Autonomous District Council) elections 2026. It reflects the voice of the hearts of the tribal communities. We will fulfill the promises we have made. Full details have been provided on how we will build a transparent government in the ADC, and we will work keeping these 29 points in mind," said Chief Minister Saha.

CM Saha Confident of Historic Victory

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister declared that the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) election is not merely an election but a day to create history, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win every seat with a huge margin, the party receiving massive support from the Janajati people. Saha said this while addressing an election rally in the Kathalia-Mirza-Rajapur constituency. He said that under these circumstances, the BJP is creating history.

Saha also welcomed more than 500 voters from Tipra Motha, including the 2023 candidate of Tipra Motha Party from Dhanpur Assembly constituency, Amiya Dayal Noatia, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Pledges for Janajati Welfare and Development

"In TTAADC, CPI(M) and regional parties have ruled, but people have received nothing. Now BJP, a party that has fielded candidates in all 28 seats, has come. I want to request you to cast your vote for the BJP early in the morning for victory. After the BJP came, it has given Padma Shri to eight Janajati people. Earlier, we had not seen such things before. We have also increased social pensions to Samajpatis. We know how to give due respect to Janajati. Our government has decided to appoint designated officers at the district and sub-divisional level just to look after schemes for Janajati people," he said.

He said that the State government has provided a lot of funds for developmental works in the TTAADC. "We are committed to setting up two medical colleges in ADC areas. One nursing and paramedical college in Khumulwng will be established. We are setting up 21 EMRS schools in Janajati areas. I have also demanded relaxations for setting up EMRS. We have been implementing a series of projects for the development and progress of the Janajati. In this TTAADC election, this is not merely an election but a day to create history, as the BJP will win every seat with a huge margin, as the Janajati people have understood," said Saha. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)