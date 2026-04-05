Bangle Crafts: Don't Throw Away Old Bangles! Make These 5 Cool Decor Items For Your Home

Got old or broken bangles lying around? Don't just throw them out! You can easily turn them into 5 stunning home decor pieces. From wall hangings to photo frames and coasters, these simple DIY ideas will give your home a stylish makeover.

You don't always need to buy expensive showpieces to decorate your home. If you have old or broken glass bangles, you can use them to create some really beautiful and unique decor items. These DIY ideas are not just budget-friendly; they also add a creative and colourful vibe to your space. The best part is they are super easy to make! You can place them in your living room, balcony, or bedroom. Let's check out 5 fantastic home decor ideas using broken bangles.You can make a stunning candle holder from broken bangles. Just take a plain glass or an old bowl and stick the bangle pieces on the outside. When you light a candle inside, the colourful glass will cast beautiful patterns of light across the room. It's perfect for your dinner table or even the pooja corner.

Use pieces of old bangles to give your plain photo frames a fresh new look. Just glue colourful bangle pieces along the border to create an ethnic and creative design. This will make your family photos look even more special.

You can turn a simple glass or plastic bottle into a beautiful flower vase by decorating it with bangles. Use different coloured bangles to make it look even more attractive. Place it on a table or near a window, and it will give the space a fresh and stylish vibe.

If you want to decorate your walls, try making a wall hanging from bangles. Connect the bangles using thread or a chain, and add beads, small bells, or other decorative items. This will give your home a traditional and artistic touch.

Coasters made from bangles are not just unique, they're also very useful. Join the bangles together in a circle and place a piece of cardboard or fabric inside to form the base. This will make your tea table setup look even more appealing.